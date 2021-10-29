Red Sky Gallery Holiday Gift Show with silent auction at reception to benefit Wonderland and Hope Rising

Red Sky Gallery will hold an opening reception on November 6, 2021 for its November - December holiday gift show.





The reception will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 4pm to 7pm at the Gallery, located on the upper level of Lake Forest Park Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.





Besides artwork and jewelry for your holiday gifts, it will feature a silent auction benefiting Wonderland and Hope Rising . Wonderland is the child development center which offers multiple services for children with developmental delays and their families.





The main office is located in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline, but they serve five school districts.





Hope Rising is their new clinic in Bothell which treats children 0-13 who were exposed to drugs or alcohol prenatally, regardless of ability to pay. It is the only clinic in the country to provide these services, and has a waiting list of 50 kids.







