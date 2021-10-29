Adventures of an Icebreaker: Sailing into Baltimore harbor

Friday, October 29, 2021


On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, the Healy arrived at U.S. Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay in Baltimore.


Where they received a warm welcome!

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy is in Baltimore, more than 2,500 miles (as the crow flies) from homeport in Seattle.

Following a summer of science and engagements with partners they are circumnavigating North America on their route home.
 
PA3 Breanna Centeno U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic



