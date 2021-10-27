Shoreline Police: Rocks and the sound of breaking glass



On the morning of Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 7:55am, our communications center received a call of a possible burglary in progress in the 18500 block of Firlands Way N in Shoreline, a contract partner of the King County Sheriff's Office.





The 9-1-1 caller stated that he heard the sound of glass breaking, which woke him up. He looked outside and saw a man throwing rocks at a nearby business, breaking the windows.









Deputies arrived within three minutes and saw the male suspect sprinting away from the building. Two deputies ran after him, but lost sight of the suspect. Another deputy spotted him inside a fenced area at a nearby construction site. The male ran off again. After a brief foot pursuit, deputies caught him and took him in to custody.





The original 9-1-1 caller confirmed the male was the same person he saw breaking windows. In all, 15 to 20 windows were broken at the business, with estimated damage around $5000.



The suspect, who also had multiple warrants, was booked into the King County Jail for Felony Malicious Mischief.





--King County Sheriff's Office











