Letter to the Editor: I truly appreciate Tracy Furutani's contributions to the LFP Water District

Regarding City Council Position #5, Maddy Larson and Tracy Furutani have both demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and the willingness to volunteer their time, effort and thought necessary for such a position.I write this letter simply from a standpoint of gratitude.Tracy Furutani has previously been a member of the volunteer Lake Forest Park Water District's (LFPWD) Citizens Advisory Committee. During that tenure Tracy provided the following services to the community:In recognition of Tracy's advocacy, he was awarded the 2016 LFPWD Water Protector Award.I truly appreciate Tracy's contributions to LFPWD.Eli ZehnerCommissioner, LFPWD