Letter to the Editor: I truly appreciate Tracy Furutani's contributions to the LFP Water District
Sunday, October 24, 2021
In my opinion, we are very fortunate to reside in a community with such great candidates for City Council in the upcoming election.
Regarding City Council Position #5, Maddy Larson and Tracy Furutani have both demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and the willingness to volunteer their time, effort and thought necessary for such a position.
I write this letter simply from a standpoint of gratitude.
Tracy Furutani has previously been a member of the volunteer Lake Forest Park Water District's (LFPWD) Citizens Advisory Committee. During that tenure Tracy provided the following services to the community:
- Chaired the Advisory Committee
- Assisted with development of the District's current draft Climate Action Plan
- Co-hosted a LFPWD booth at the Town Center's Green Fair
- Organized college students to study and help delineate the LFP Aquifer Recharge Area
- Worked with others to develop 3D scale models of the nearby geology and hydrogeology
- Using those 3D models, helped educate students and others at LFP and Brookside Elementary schools' science fairs about the unique and precious LFP aquifer.
In recognition of Tracy's advocacy, he was awarded the 2016 LFPWD Water Protector Award.
I truly appreciate Tracy's contributions to LFPWD.
Eli Zehner
Commissioner, LFPWD
