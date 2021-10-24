Trees down - stay away from power lines - remember the rule about four way stops

Sunday, October 24, 2021

 
One of the downed trees in Shoreline
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire


There are a lot of trees down - this is just one of them. They do make good photo ops but stay far away from power lines. Remember that electricity can travel through the ground and broken power lines spark and whip around.

Also - if you are on the road, remember that when the signals are out you have to treat the intersection as a 4-way stop. You don't get to just keep going through the intersection.


