Stewardship Foundation annual meeting hosts speakers on Alternatives to Pesticides
Saturday, October 30, 2021
The Stewardship Foundation Annual Meeting on Tuesday November 16, 2021 includes a brief business report and election of volunteer Board of Directors, then we will welcome two guest speakers from the NW Center for Alternatives to Pesticides.
Are you concerned about cumulative impacts of pesticides? Alarmed about the widespread use and sale of chemicals such as RoundUp?
Join us to learn how you can limit the use of toxic chemicals in your home and yard, what alternatives are available and why it's important for each of us to advocate for less pesticides in our food, water, and natural areas.
Please pre-register to receive the Zoom link details at https://bit.ly/LFPSFAnnualMtg The community is welcome.
Questions? email info@lfpsf.org
