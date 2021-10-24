Take part in Civic Saturday on October 30th
Sunday, October 24, 2021
On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10am, join Third Place Commons for Civic Saturday, a nonpartisan gathering to connect with others and reflect on what it means to live as a citizen in today's American society.
Civic Saturday brings friends and strangers together to nurture a spirit of shared purpose in our democracy with music, readings, and small group discussions. Civic Saturday originally began in Seattle, but is now a national initiative with gatherings happening all over the United States in communities large and small.
This gathering is led by Erika Olson and Caroline Sayre, local Civic Saturday fellows who received their training from Citizen University. It will be held via Zoom and is free and open to all.
Register here for Civic Saturday.
Civic Saturday is part of Third Place Commons’ #TPCAtHome programs – free community events via Zoom to engage and connect our vibrant Commons community. Other upcoming events include Heat Pump Basics on November 17th as well as weekly foreign language conversation groups and monthly book and movie clubs.
Third Place Commons has also resumed some in-person programs, including weekly live music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 3-5 PM. (Masks required, and sorry, no dancing.)
Find all the details on these and other free weekly and monthly events on the Third Place Commons online calendar.
Third Place Commons – a community supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – has been building real community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for over 20 years. In addition to presenting its largest program, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market, Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org
