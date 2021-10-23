Shorewood qualifies four players for District 1 tennis tournament

T-Bird doubles teams ( l to r ) Ethan Farley, Blake Gettmann, Ben Borgida, David Lin

By Coach Arnie Moreno By Coach Arnie Moreno





The Shorewood Thunderbirds dominated the WesCo South doubles tennis tournament.





It was an all T-bird final for the doubles championships, with two Shorewood teams playing for the doubles crown.





T-Bird doubles Champions Farley and Gettmann

T-Birds Ethan Farley and Blake Gettmann clashed with their teammates David Lin and Ben Borgida.



Borgida and Lin were seeded 6th and had to defeat a very good team from Meadowdale in their first match, then beat the number 1 seeded Edmonds-Woodway team to get into the doubles final.





The all Thunderbird doubles finals match started with Farley and Gettmann jumping out to a lead with aggressive shot making to win the first set 6-2.





Borgida serving to Farley. Photo by Cathy Farley.





In the second set, Borgida and Lin’s serves came alive. Both Borgida and Lin win with accurate and powerful serves.





They jumped out to a 4-3 lead but Farley and Gettmann did not give up. They broke their opponents serve then held to take a 5-4 lead. They held on to win the championship 6-4.





JD Drake serving an ace. Photo by Cathy Farley





T-Bird Freshman JD Drake improved in every match, to win 3 matches and place 5th and to be the alternate in singles to District 1.



The Shorewood doubles teams will advance to the District 1 final next week, October 26 and 27, 2021 at Jackson High School or, in case of bad weather, Skagit Valley College courts in Mount Vernon.







