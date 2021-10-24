In the Garden Now: The Elegant Forest Pansy Redbud Tree

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Forest Pansy Redbud Tree photo by Victoria Gilleland
Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland

A happy accident along with a gust of wind brought a Forest Pansy branch down over a garden light. 

The result is this stunning display of beautiful heart shaped golden leaves touched with pink and orange.  

Forest Pansy Redbud typically has burgundy foliage through spring and summer which is followed by reddish fall color. 

This year the tree leaf 'color rules' seem to have changed. 

Because of our hot dry summer, autumn leaves are definitely on the gold side of the spectrum with just a touch of pink and burgundy. 

What a beautiful surprise!

Another gift from Mother Nature!

(Cercis canadensis 'Forest Pansy')



Posted by DKH at 12:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  