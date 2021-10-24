In the Garden Now: The Elegant Forest Pansy Redbud Tree

Forest Pansy Redbud Tree photo by Victoria Gilleland Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland Story and photo by Victoria Gilleland





A happy accident along with a gust of wind brought a Forest Pansy branch down over a garden light.





The result is this stunning display of beautiful heart shaped golden leaves touched with pink and orange.





Forest Pansy Redbud typically has burgundy foliage through spring and summer which is followed by reddish fall color.





This year the tree leaf 'color rules' seem to have changed.





Because of our hot dry summer, autumn leaves are definitely on the gold side of the spectrum with just a touch of pink and burgundy.





What a beautiful surprise!





Another gift from Mother Nature!





(Cercis canadensis 'Forest Pansy')











