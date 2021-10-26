Shoreline Recology store reopening Wednesday
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
You can come Shop, Learn, and Recycle with our friendly crew!
We will be open Tuesday - Sunday from 10am - 5pm with a cleaning closure from 1-2 each day.
- Some notes for your visit: masks are required, and we are limited to one recycling customer in the store at a time.
Have questions before you come? Send us a message or call the store at 206-417-3877!
Stay tuned for updates on our other locations and upcoming customer appreciation sales! We can't wait to see you!
