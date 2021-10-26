Shoreline Recology store reopening Wednesday

Tuesday, October 26, 2021


Grand Reopening of the Shoreline Recology store on Wednesday October 27, 2021.

You can come Shop, Learn, and Recycle with our friendly crew!

We will be open Tuesday - Sunday from 10am - 5pm with a cleaning closure from 1-2 each day.

  • Some notes for your visit: masks are required, and we are limited to one recycling customer in the store at a time. 

Have questions before you come? Send us a message or call the store at 206-417-3877!

Stay tuned for updates on our other locations and upcoming customer appreciation sales! We can't wait to see you!



