Case updates October 24, 2021

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Delta variant 
As of October 25, 78.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 72.5% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated

COVID Case updates

United States 
  • Total cases  45,363,116 - 19,200  new
  • Total deaths 734,752 -   167 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 632,820 -  5,039 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 39,919 -  339 new  
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.1% 
  • Total deaths 8,480 - 29 new  
Levels of Community Transmission are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:-

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 152,028 -  1,116 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,379 -    35 new  
  • Total deaths 1,974 -  4 new       
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 37,664  -  261 new   37664
  • Total hospitalizations 1,789  -    3 new 
  • Total deaths 492 -   2 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,306 -  20 new   6
  • Total hospitalizations 242 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 109 -  0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH   

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 505 - 6 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL



Posted by DKH at 5:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  