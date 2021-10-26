Case updates October 24, 2021
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 45,363,116 - 19,200 new
- Total deaths 734,752 - 167 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 632,820 - 5,039 new
- Total hospitalizations 39,919 - 339 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.1%
- Total deaths 8,480 - 29 new
Levels of Community Transmission are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:-
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 152,028 - 1,116 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,379 - 35 new
- Total deaths 1,974 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 37,664 - 261 new 37664
- Total hospitalizations 1,789 - 3 new
- Total deaths 492 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,306 - 20 new 6
- Total hospitalizations 242 - 1 new
- Total deaths 109 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 505 - 6 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
