Four north-end cities partner for the Winter Porch Light Parade this December to celebrate communities shining bright

The cities of Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park and Shoreline have partnered to celebrate communities shining bright with the 2021 Winter Porch Light Parade December 1 through December 31, 2021.





These four cities invite their communities to create light displays that will become part of a virtual map, marking the many holidays and traditions celebrated during the winter season.

“We look forward to seeing the creativity of our residents and businesses as they light up our darkest days of winter,” said Shoreline Mayor Will Hall. “The Winter Porch Light Parade brings north King County cities together in celebrating light, hope, and togetherness this year.”





“We are very excited to partner with our neighboring cities, to celebrate the season and shine bright in a safe and inclusive way,” said Jeff Johnson, Mayor of Lake Forest Park. “We could all use a little brightness during these times. It will be fun to see our communities come together in the first of many Winter Porch Light Parades!”





It is free to participate in the Winter Porch Light Parade, and there will be prizes for winners in the following three categories: Best Overall, Best Small Space, and Best LED Lights.



For more information, visit the event website:







For more information, visit the event website: https://bit.ly/winterporchlightparade

Participants are encouraged to get creative with their displays, including the type of spaces that can be decorated. From porches to patios, balconies to banisters, to windows or even cars, anyone can participate and see all four cities transform into a magical wonderland of lights!Registration for light displays will be open from November 15 to December 19, and a map of light displays will be available for the entire month of December for community members to tour and enjoy.