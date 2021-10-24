Submit your ideas for Shorewood's next Mascot by November 5

Sunday, October 24, 2021


Shorewood High School is now soliciting ideas for its new mascot. 

You can submit your mascot idea by completing the form here

In accordance with school district policy, mascots shall be free from bias, cultural appropriation and derogatory connotations associated with race, creed, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, and disability. 

An objective for this process shall be to assure respect for cultural differences, values, and attitudes to treat individuals with respect, dignity and fairness. 

The deadline to submit mascot ideas is 5:00pm on Friday, November 5, 2021.


