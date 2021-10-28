Adventures of an Icebreaker: Discovery of the sunken boat U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear

U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear leading SS Corwin (an ex-U.S. Revenue Cutter) into Nome Roadstead, 1915. Image courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

As the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy returns to the U.S. (Boston) continuing its historic circumnavigation of North America, it seems befitting the historic U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear (once captained by Mike Healy), has been located in the northern Atlantic. This is an exciting find!