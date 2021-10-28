Adventures of an Icebreaker: Discovery of the sunken boat U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear

Thursday, October 28, 2021

U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear leading SS Corwin (an ex-U.S. Revenue Cutter) into Nome Roadstead, 1915. Image courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

As the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Healy returns to the U.S. (Boston) continuing its historic circumnavigation of North America, it seems befitting the historic U.S. Revenue Cutter Bear (once captained by Mike Healy), has been located in the northern Atlantic. This is an exciting find!


Possible stern tube of the shipwreck explored in 2021. Image courtesy of NOAA/MITech.


Comparison of bolt patterns from 1933 photograph (left) and structure observed in the 2021 remotely operated vehicle survey of the shipwreck. Left image courtesy of the Boston Public Library, Leslie Jones Collection; right images courtesy of NOAA/MITech.

Read more about the Bear in this article from NOAA here



