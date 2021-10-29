Impact the education of a thousand students by donating to Shoreline Public Schools Foundation
Friday, October 29, 2021
Donate today and your gift will make the following grants possible
and directly impact the education of 1038 students.
October's Grant Requests Include:
- Field Trip Transportation for first-generation college bound students to visit universities in Eastern Washington - $1,000
- Books, Books, Books! High interest, culturally inclusive and diverse books for libraries and classrooms - $4,500
- Additional Math Support to individualize online math instruction for students who have been identified as needing extra support - $2,900
- World Language Testing for students already fluent in their native language. Passing these tests allow students to take courses in lieu of World Language - $3,000
