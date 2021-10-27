Help for seniors to avoid scams this holiday season

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

With the holidays approaching, it is easy to get scammed! Please join the UW Bothell School of Nursing students on Tuesday November 16, 2021 from 1-1:30pm in this 30 minute dialogue over Zoom as they discuss the ways technology scammers target seniors and what we can do to help prevent ourselves from falling prey to their schemes. 

The dialogue will be recorded and shared with those who register to attend. 

Space is limited so register HERE

Need help registering? Contact 253-237-2848 or send an email to info@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org or to Elizabeth@NorthwestNeighborsNetwork.org.

Send any questions in advance to Sophia at sophiayouk5@gmail.com.


