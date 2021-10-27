Seattle Times: Dori Monson wanted to coach Shorewood High girls basketball. His tweets did him in
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|Dori Monson at Shorecrest 2017
Photo by Wayne Pridemore
"Now, Monson says he thought he was going to be coaching the varsity girls basketball team this season at Shorewood High School in Shoreline. He’s spent 26 years in coaching, he says, a passion."But it all turned from basketball to Dori’s Tweets, Part 2 — and Monson is out. “Am I the ultimate cancel culture victim? Yes, I am,” he says."
The school district attorney responded to The Times' inquiry:
"Emma Gillespie, attorney for the Shoreline School District, said in an email that before sending Monson’s coaching job application to the School Board for approval, “District administration learned of additional information that is inconsistent with the District’s policies and support of all staff, students, and coaches, regardless of race, creed, sex, or gender.” "
Read the story here
