Case updates October 27, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021

Delta variant
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by vaccination status. 

This weekly report provides a brief overview of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among those who are not fully vaccinated in Washington state. 


COVID Case updates


United States 
  • Total cases  45,655,635 - 80,248 new
  • Total deaths 740,348 -  1,619  new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 638,191 -  2,863 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 40,012 -  163 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.8% 
  • Total deaths 8,585 - 31 new  
Levels of Community Transmission are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 154,185 -  563 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,403 -   10 new  
  • Total deaths 2,002 -  4 new      
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 37,903  -  127 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,792  -    2 new 
  • Total deaths 499 -   1 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,336 -  14 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 241 -   -1 new   
  • Total deaths 111 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 509 - 2 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL

Posted by DKH at 1:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  