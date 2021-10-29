Case updates October 27, 2021
Friday, October 29, 2021
This weekly report provides a brief overview of confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths among those who are not fully vaccinated in Washington state.
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 45,655,635 - 80,248 new
- Total deaths 740,348 - 1,619 new
Washington state
Levels of Community Transmission are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
- Total confirmed cases 638,191 - 2,863 new
- Total hospitalizations 40,012 - 163 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.8%
- Total deaths 8,585 - 31 new
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 154,185 - 563 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,403 - 10 new
- Total deaths 2,002 - 4 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 37,903 - 127 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,792 - 2 new
- Total deaths 499 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,336 - 14 new
- Total hospitalizations 241 - -1 new
- Total deaths 111 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 509 - 2 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
0 comments:
Post a Comment