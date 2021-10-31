Washington Archives Haunted Tour online

Sunday, October 31, 2021


The fourth annual Washington State Archives haunted tour takes you on a spooky virtual trek through the dark stacks in the underbelly of the Archives Building. 

We've brought some infamous Washingtonians back from the dead to tell their stories, and you don't want to miss it!

This year’s tour features stories from:
  • J.E. Standley, the founder of Ye Olde Curiosity Shop.
  • Ruth Garrison, a young woman who poisoned her rival’s food.
  • Hallie Illingworth, the “Lady of the Lake” who surfaced three years after her murder.
  • Roy Olmstead, “King of the Puget Sound Bootleggers
Watch now!




