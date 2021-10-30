Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation (KBGF) Board of Directors accepting applications for new members
|Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
We welcome all, but please note this year we are especially looking for a Board member with an accounting/financial background to fill our Treasurer role, and also a Board member interested in Volunteer Organizing.
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a volunteer organization of passionate community members who, through fundraising and grants, support the vision of growing the garden into a resource for learning, gathering, and a place of peace and tranquility for all.
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a unique park in the Richmond Beach Neighborhood in Shoreline that is maintained and preserved by the Foundation in partnership with the City of Shoreline.
In addition to being a beautiful botanic garden filled with native and unusual specimens, it’s also a growing nonprofit.
Please consider joining our Board of dedicated members. We work hard, but we also have a lot of fun along the way.
The ideal candidate:
- Is passionate about building community and fostering green space for all
- Has a desire to help grow the Foundation through fundraising
- Will support growing outdoor education programming for all ages
- Enjoys horticulture, botany...or just loves plants and gardening!
- Attend monthly meetings (third Tuesday of each month)
- Volunteer on committees and at garden events
- Focus on fundraising to further the goals of the foundation
- Act as an ambassador for the GardenIf you are interested, we'd love to meet you! Please apply by emailing our Board President, Katie Schielke, at katie.schielke@gmail.com by no later than November 19, 2021.
