Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation (KBGF) Board of Directors accepting applications for new members

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is now accepting applicants to join the Board of Directors, starting in January 2022. The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is now accepting applicants to join the Board of Directors, starting in January 2022.

We welcome all, but please note this year we are especially looking for a Board member with an accounting/financial background to fill our Treasurer role, and also a Board member interested in Volunteer Organizing.









Please consider joining our Board of dedicated members. We work hard, but we also have a lot of fun along the way.



The ideal candidate:

Is passionate about building community and fostering green space for all

Has a desire to help grow the Foundation through fundraising

Will support growing outdoor education programming for all ages

Enjoys horticulture, botany...or just loves plants and gardening! Board members are expected to:

Attend monthly meetings (third Tuesday of each month)

Volunteer on committees and at garden events

Focus on fundraising to further the goals of the foundation

Act as an ambassador for the GardenIf you are interested, we'd love to meet you! Please apply by emailing our Board President, Katie Schielke, at katie.schielke@gmail.com by no later than November 19, 2021. To learn more about the Garden and our offerings to the community, please visit our website at







The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a volunteer organization of passionate community members who, through fundraising and grants, support the vision of growing the garden into a resource for learning, gathering, and a place of peace and tranquility for all.The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is a unique park in the Richmond Beach Neighborhood in Shoreline that is maintained and preserved by the Foundation in partnership with the City of Shoreline.