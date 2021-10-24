Keep your local drains clear of leaves

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Keep drains clear of leaves. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline

Fall weather is here, bringing lots of rain and gusty winds for the next week or so. 

While Shoreline City crews clean leaves and streets routinely, they need your help to keep storm drains and ditches in Shoreline free of debris! 

Please help by sweeping up leaves and disposing in your green bin and by alerting the City to any clogged or overflowing drains: 206-801-2700.



