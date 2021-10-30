Participate in City of Shoreline’s Community Climate Conversation on November 30

The City of Shoreline invites you to a virtual Community Climate Conversation on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm to learn about Shoreline’s Climate Action Plan update. Attendees will have an opportunity to share feedback, concerns, and priorities to help shape Shoreline’s plan to address climate change.



In this Community Climate Conversation, we will gather input on the vision, goals, and priorities for the Climate Action Plan update. City staff will review the current sources of greenhouse gas emissions in Shoreline and introduce our updated emissions reduction targets. According to science-based targets, we need to reduce Shoreline’s community-wide greenhouse gas emissions 60% below 2019 levels by 2030 to help prevent the worst impacts of climate change. While we have completed important actions from our 2013 Climate Action Plan, there is still a lot of work to be done and we need your help.We are updating our Climate Action Plan to identify the most impactful actions the City can take over the next nine years to significantly reduce our emissions and protect our community from the impacts of climate change. We will be hosting a series of ”Community Climate Conversations” over the next nine months to gather feedback from our community and ensure that the actions we take to fight climate change benefit everyone in Shoreline.In this Community Climate Conversation, we will gather input on the vision, goals, and priorities for the Climate Action Plan update. City staff will review the current sources of greenhouse gas emissions in Shoreline and introduce our updated emissions reduction targets.





You will also hear from City staff about the Climate Action Plan process and how the plan update aims to address other critical issues, including racial and social equity, public health, and resilience. The second half of the event will include small group discussions focused on your priorities for how the City can reduce emissions to meet these targets without leaving anyone behind.



How Can I Participate?



The event will be held virtually, via Zoom, an online video/audio conferencing platform. We encourage you to join from a microphone-enabled personal computer, tablet, or smartphone with an internet connection to allow you to see the presentation and fully engage in the discussions.



