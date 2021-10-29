Vote Center at Lumen Field Event Center and five other locations to open Saturday, October 30 for General Election

Kenmore City Hall is a Vote Center

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Lumen Field and the Seattle Seahawks partner with King County Elections for the third consecutive year to host a Vote Center at Lumen Field Event Center, providing voters with in-person assistance from Elections staff.





Opening this Saturday, October 30, 2021 Lumen Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134 , is one of five locations spread throughout King County where voters can go to register to vote, get a replacement ballot, or use an assistive voting device to cast a private, secure ballot through 8pm on Election Day, November 2, 2021.



Other Vote Center locations include Bellevue College, Kent and Kenmore City Halls, Federal Way Performing Arts and Event Center, Elections HQ in Renton. Kenmore City Hall is located at 18120 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA 98028





There is also a student engagement hub located in the Husky Union Building on the University of Washington Seattle campus for students to receive assistance. Students at the University of Washington Bothell can also print a replacement ballot at the Activities and Recreation Center on campus.



Vote Centers will be open on Saturday, October 30 from 10am to 4pm; Monday, November 1 from 8:30am to 6pm, and Election Day, November 2 from 8:30am to 8pm sharp. Voters who need to come in-person are encouraged to visit one of these locations on Saturday as lines are expected on Monday and Election Day.









