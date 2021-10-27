Shoreline Harvest Market Saturday October 30





We'll have two sets of live music from local musicians and delicious hot prepared food for lunch. Plan to fill your pantry and stock up on fall produce: squash, onions, garlic, beets, turnips, and more!



In November, we're partnering with ShoreLake Arts to bring farm and food artisans to their Holiday Market happening on Saturday, November 20th at Shoreline City Hall (off Midvale Ave.). This family friendly event will feature food trucks, live music, crafts, and food vendors.



We'll be back at our regular location, rain or cold, on Saturday, December 18th for another Harvest Market featuring food trucks, live holiday music, crafts, and even more winter storage produce!



