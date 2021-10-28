Lake Forest Park seeking volunteers for City's Planning Commission

Photo courtesy City of LP The City of Lake Forest Park is currently seeking volunteers to fill two vacancies on the City's Planning Commission. The City of Lake Forest Park is currently seeking volunteers to fill two vacancies on the City's Planning Commission.





The Planning Commission is a nine-person board made up of Lake Forest Park residents who review and make recommendations to the City Council regarding the City’s land use policy and updates to development codes.





The Planning Commission meets on the second Tuesday of the month, from 7:00 to 9:00pm. The Commission’s workload will occasionally require a second or third meeting per month.





Recently, the Planning Commission has recommended revisions to the City’s Town Center regulations and design guideline provisions, and to the accessory dwelling unit and accessory building regulations. In the coming year, it is anticipated the Commission will consider updates to the sign regulations.





While there are no formal qualifications required to be a Planning Commissioner, citizens with a background or strong interest in city planning, architectural design, or environmental systems often find the work of the Commission rewarding.





The primary qualifications are to be open to perspectives other than your own and be willing to learn about and work collaboratively with your fellow Commissioners on complex issues.





If you are interested, please contact Planning Director Steve Bennett by email or phone, 206-957-2812.











