Shorewood boys tennis team completes a very successful season by capturing the District 1 Tennis Team Championship
Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Shorewood boys tennis District 1 Champions L-R Ethan Farley, Blake Gettmann,
Coach Arnie Moreno, David Lin, Ben Borgida. Photo by Cathy Farley
The Shorewood boys tennis team completed a very successful season by capturing the District 1 Tennis Team Championship over WesCo South rivals, Edmonds-Woodway and Shorecrest.
Teams from the WesCo North division and Northwest 3A league also competed in the tournament. They were playing for a spot to the WIAA State tournament. The top four placers would qualify for state.
The T-Birds entered two doubles teams, WesCo South number 1 seeded Ethan Farley / Blake Gettmann and number two seeds Ben Borgida / David Lin. Farley and Gettmann defeated the Borgida / Lin team the week before for the WesCo South doubles championship.
Borgida and Lin won three matches in a row, on Tuesday October 26, 2021 to reach the doubles final. Their biggest win came in the semi-finals where they defeated the WesCo North number 1 seeded Everett team in straight sets. Wednesday October 27th, Farley and Gettmann defeated the Northwest number 1 Mount Vernon team in straight sets, to reach the doubles final.
It was an all Thunderbird final again!
The match started with the Farley / Gettmann team jumping out to a commanding 4-1 lead in the first set. Borgida and Lin did not give up and were able to tie the set at 4-4 with more of an aggressive attack at net.
|Borgida serving to Gettmann. Photo by Arnie Moreno
Farley and Gettmann regrouped and were able to hold their serve and break their opponents' serve to win a hard fought first set 6-4. Borgida and Lin knew they had to start strong in the second set. They used their powerful serves to put Farley / Gettmann on their heels. Borgida / Lin jumped out to a 4-1 second set lead. It looked like the match may go to a third set.
Farley and Gettmann refocused themselves and began to chip away at the lead with accurate serving and consistent shot making. Farley and Gettmann clawed their way back to a 4-4 lead and were able to secure a tough 6-4 match win.
The T-Bird teams won the District 1 team championship, qualified for the state tournament and each earned All-WesCo honors.
The WIAA State 3A tennis tournament will be next May at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Washington.
Farley and Gettmann accomplished a rare feat by not losing a set in the WesCo South and District 1 tournaments. Coach Arnie Moreno was proud of their high level of play and their outstanding sportsmanship.
