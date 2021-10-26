Jobs at WSDOT: Assistant Communications Manager and Facility Services Coordinator

This position will prepare and participate with WSDOT managers and executives to make informed policy decisions, respond to on-site emergencies, answer media inquiries and interview requests, and proactively communicate complex issues. This supervisory role will also inspire, motivate, develop, and support staff in alignment with WSDOT’s mission and strategic plan.As the Facility Services Coordinator, this position supports the NWR Facilities Office’s mission through the support of operational management for primarily the NWR Regional Headquarters building. This position will also provide regionwide support to the Facilities Office for various activities related to access control, service contracts, WSDOT’s modern work environment initiative, and other related efforts.