Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners meet November 10 to discuss budget

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Workshop Meeting on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at Shoreline Fire Department, 17525 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, Washington.

The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the Department’s 2022 budget.

DATE: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
TIME: 3:00 pm
LOCATION The meeting will be held via Zoom and onsite, masks are required for onsite attendance.

Shoreline Fire Department Station 61
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133

To attend the meeting online please use the below information:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84544001013?pwd=c0V3Y0tsVmd2STBTaXJ5T2FNYU5TUT09

Meeting ID: 845 4400 1013
Passcode: 532856
#253-215-8782

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
October 26, 2021


Posted by DKH at 3:04 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  