Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners meet November 10 to discuss budget
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Workshop Meeting on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at Shoreline Fire Department, 17525 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, Washington.
The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the Department’s 2022 budget.
DATE: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
TIME: 3:00 pm
LOCATION The meeting will be held via Zoom and onsite, masks are required for onsite attendance.
Shoreline Fire Department Station 61
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
To attend the meeting online please use the below information:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84544001013?pwd=c0V3Y0tsVmd2STBTaXJ5T2FNYU5TUT09
Meeting ID: 845 4400 1013
Passcode: 532856
#253-215-8782
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
October 26, 2021
