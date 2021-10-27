Classifieds: Shoreline Fire Commissioners meet November 10 to discuss budget

SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Workshop Meeting on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 3:00 p.m., at Shoreline Fire Department, 17525 Aurora Avenue North, Shoreline, Washington.The purpose of the workshop is to discuss the Department’s 2022 budget.DATE: Wednesday, November 10, 2021TIME: 3:00 pmLOCATION The meeting will be held via Zoom and onsite, masks are required for onsite attendance.Shoreline Fire Department Station 6117525 Aurora Avenue NorthShoreline, WA 98133To attend the meeting online please use the below information:Join Zoom MeetingMeeting ID: 845 4400 1013Passcode: 532856#253-215-8782Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantOctober 26, 2021