School district will provide free and voluntary in-district COVID-19 testing









This testing opportunity will be incorporated into existing district safety protocols as a convenient option to further help contain the virus, protect our communities, and keep students and staff safe and healthy.



Here is how the voluntary testing program will work:



Test Site Access:

Teachers, staff, students, and members of their household who require a COVID-19 test may access a testing site that serves just our school district.

We will offer PCR laboratory COVID-19 tests at no cost, with results generally available the morning after the test sample is collected.

Location: North City Elementary School 816 NE 190th St

Availability: Drive up or pre-register through your school

Times: 11:00am – 3:00pm

Days of operation: open school days only (not weekends or holidays)

Start date: Wednesday, October 27, 2021 Testing Procedures:

Informed consent: Individuals to be tested (or their parent/guardian, as appropriate) must complete an informed consent form, available online Student Consent Form - Adult Consent Form, at the testing site or at any district school.

Nasal swab tests: We're partnering with a company called AtlasGenomics to provide test kits, analyze samples, and provide PCR laboratory test results. Samples are collected by the individual (or their parent/guardian) using a painless nasal swab, under the observation of a trained test administrator.

Positive test results will be reported to parents/guardians, students 18 and over, or staff, as well as District test administrators. The District will continue to follow the Department of Health flowchart for quarantine and isolation protocols for those with positive test results. School nurses will assist with quarantine/isolation guidance for students, and staff should follow the DOH flowchart found on the district's website.

As usual, every positive case will be reported to Public Health – Seattle and King County for case investigation and contact tracing, in order to reduce spread of the COVID-19 virus and keep our schools as safe as possible for students and staff. This testing protocol fits into a larger strategy to contain and control the virus, and all protocols are guided by the Department of Health and CDC. See the district



The goal is to put the best possible strategies in place so that teachers, staff, students and families feel safe, protected, and comfortable focusing on teaching and learning — and so students can get the great education they deserve.







In collaboration with the Washington State Department of Health, next week the Shoreline School District will begin participating in a program calledto provide voluntary and free in-district COVID-19 testing.