City Light is down to its last eight outages for its entire service area

City Light territory outages

5:30am 10-26-21 It's almost all over. It's almost all over.





City Light has only eight outages from Lake Forest Park to Burien, representing 23 customers.





Unfortunately, we still have two of them. One over by Aldercrest Elementary School and one in Lake Forest Park near Kenmore on NE 187th (is that the Goat Trail?).





They should all be cleared within a couple of hours.





In PSE territory, Kenmore still has several hundred people by Swamp Creek Park and a couple others.





The lights are back on in Woodway.











