Case updates October 28, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Delta variant
Hospitalizations among youth remain low, but steady. 

We’re still learning about the impact of long COVID on children, and we know children can spread COVID-19 to others including adults who may be vulnerable to severe outcomes. 

For all these reasons, vaccination is the best way to protect both youth and adults, and we look forward to having vaccines available for the 5-11-year-olds as soon as possible. 

In addition, increasing the level of vaccination among adults in our community provides an important layer of protection for our young people.


COVID Case updates


United States 
  • Total cases  45,759,230 - 73,705 new
  • Total deaths 741,566 -  1,091 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 640,145 -  1,954 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 40,129 -  117 new    
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.7% 
  • Total deaths 8,628 -  43 new  

Levels of Community Transmission: 
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 154,602 -  417 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,427 -   24 new  
  • Total deaths 2,007 -  5 new      
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 38,031  -  128 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,797  -    5 new 
  • Total deaths 500  -   1 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,347 -  11 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 244 -   3 new   
  • Total deaths 111 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: HIGH  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 510 - 1 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


Posted by DKH at 4:31 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  