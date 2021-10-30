Case updates October 28, 2021
Saturday, October 30, 2021
We’re still learning about the impact of long COVID on children, and we know children can spread COVID-19 to others including adults who may be vulnerable to severe outcomes.
For all these reasons, vaccination is the best way to protect both youth and adults, and we look forward to having vaccines available for the 5-11-year-olds as soon as possible.
In addition, increasing the level of vaccination among adults in our community provides an important layer of protection for our young people.
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 45,759,230 - 73,705 new
- Total deaths 741,566 - 1,091 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 640,145 - 1,954 new
- Total hospitalizations 40,129 - 117 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.7%
- Total deaths 8,628 - 43 new
Levels of Community Transmission:
based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 154,602 - 417 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,427 - 24 new
- Total deaths 2,007 - 5 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 38,031 - 128 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,797 - 5 new
- Total deaths 500 - 1 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,347 - 11 new
- Total hospitalizations 244 - 3 new
- Total deaths 111 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: HIGH
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 510 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
