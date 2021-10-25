Power restored for many but others remain without power

Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday morning 4:30am

Crews worked through the night - and are still working and the picture looks a lot better than Sunday. However, Monday morning at 4:30am, there are still many power outages. 

The red dots no longer mean a thousand households dark. Now many of them are single households. There's large cluster in Lake Forest Park (see the pink splotch?) with 114 households. They are supposed to be back on by 2pm.

In Shoreline a cluster of 630 homes should have power by 11am. The Highlands won't be back online until Wednesday morning. 

All in all, City Light crews have made remarkable progress, particularly considering how many poles had to be replaced.

