2am Tuesday - power almost restored

Tuesday, October 26, 2021 2am





City Light has restored all but a handful of outages. A new one was reported at CRISTA in the Hillwood neighborhood of Shoreline with 30 outages reported. The others are from 1 - 3 households.





They think they'll be done by 8am today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.





And the next storm looks like it will miss us.





Seems like our wind and power outage events are normally toward the end of November. Remember the Thanksgiving Day storm while the turkeys were half cooked in the ovens? And the year that the big craft fair left the LFP Elementary PTA in the dark? And the year the Senior Center Holiday Bazaar was held by lantern light?





Ah the good old days.





Of course November is still to come.





--Diane Hettrick











