Shorewood soccer seniors go out in style

Thursday, October 28, 2021

By Coach Dan Faires

On a cold and wind driven evening at Shoreline Stadium, Shorewood Seniors played their final regular season game. They went out in complete style:

A hat trick for Senior Kaitlyn Manalili, followed by a brace for Sophomore Amelia Severn and an incredibly epic, header finish from Senior Morgan Manalili on a cross from Jadyn Smith.

Meadowdale never wavered though and competed for the duration of the game as they pulled one back late to avoid the shutout. In a wild, explosive game for the Thunderbirds, they emerged victorious 6-1 over the Meadowdale Mavericks.

Goals:
  • Kaitlyn Manalili (3)
  • Amelia Severn (2)
  • Morgan Manalili (1)
Assists:
  • Amelia Severn (2)
  • Jadyn Smith (1)
  • Morgan Manalili (1)


