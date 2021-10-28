Shorewood soccer seniors go out in style
Thursday, October 28, 2021
On a cold and wind driven evening at Shoreline Stadium, Shorewood Seniors played their final regular season game. They went out in complete style:
A hat trick for Senior Kaitlyn Manalili, followed by a brace for Sophomore Amelia Severn and an incredibly epic, header finish from Senior Morgan Manalili on a cross from Jadyn Smith.
Meadowdale never wavered though and competed for the duration of the game as they pulled one back late to avoid the shutout. In a wild, explosive game for the Thunderbirds, they emerged victorious 6-1 over the Meadowdale Mavericks.
Goals:
- Kaitlyn Manalili (3)
- Amelia Severn (2)
- Morgan Manalili (1)
- Amelia Severn (2)
- Jadyn Smith (1)
- Morgan Manalili (1)
0 comments:
Post a Comment