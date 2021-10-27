Shorecrest volleyball beats Edmonds Woodway 3-0 Tuesday on Senior Night

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Shorecrest Scots photo by Robyn Williams
Shorecrest 3 - Edmonds Woodway 0
25-23, 25-12, 25-16
Shorecrest home court

Tuesday night, October 26, 2021 at Shorecrest High School the Scots celebrated Senior Night. It was a night full of emotion and passion with the Seniors knowing that their time is limited.

The Warriors started strong and took an early lead and maintained the lead 21-13 in the first set. 

The Scots stayed poised and didn’t panic as they were up against the wall. Junior Maria Alvarez went to the back line and served point after point until the game was tied 21-21. 

Great passing and back to back kills from Ally Johnson and Anna Knyphausen to finish set one 25-23. 

The Scots kept the momentum going into sets two and three and pulled out the Dub. This Senior Night is one that these seniors will not forget.

No stats for Edmonds Woodway

Stat leaders for Shorecrest
  • Kills: Ally Johnson 9, Anna Knyphausen 7
  • Assists: Violet Burchak 24
  • Digs: Ally Johnson 10; Maria Alvarez 9
  • Aces: Maria Alvarez 5
  • Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 4; Marina Rogers 3

The Scots are on the road Thursday at Archbishop Murphy.

--Coach Robyn Williams



