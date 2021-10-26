LFP Council meeting Thursday - three ordinances / resolutions and one action item

Tuesday, October 26, 2021

Lake Forest Park City Council 2021

At their meeting on Thursday, October 28, 2021, 7pm, virtual, the Lake Forest Park City Council will consider the following:

Ordinances and Resolutions
  1. Ordinance 1230/Amending Penalty Provisions for Violating the Requirement to Wear a Personal Flotation Device
  2. Ordinance 1229/Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget
  3. Resolution 1816/Authorizing Interfund Loan from the Sewer Capital Fund to the Strategic Opportunity Fund
Action or Discussion
  1. North King County Coalition on Homelessness Final Memorandum of Agreement (Introduction)–Cmbr.Semra Riddle 
Full agenda, staff documents, how to attend the meeting and make comments: HERE

Future meetings:
  • Thursday, November 4, 2021 Special City Council Work Session 6 pm virtual meeting
  • Thursday, November 4, 2021 Special City Council Meeting 7 pm virtual meeting
  • Thursday, November 11, 2021 City Hall Closed in Observance of Veterans Day
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021 Special City Council Meeting 6 pm virtual meeting
  • Monday, November 22, 2021 Special City Council Meeting 7 pm virtual meeting
  • Thursday and Friday, November 25 and 26, 2021 City Hall Closed in Observance of Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day

