LFP Council meeting Thursday - three ordinances / resolutions and one action item
Tuesday, October 26, 2021
|Lake Forest Park City Council 2021
At their meeting on Thursday, October 28, 2021, 7pm, virtual, the Lake Forest Park City Council will consider the following:
Ordinances and Resolutions
- Ordinance 1230/Amending Penalty Provisions for Violating the Requirement to Wear a Personal Flotation Device
- Ordinance 1229/Amending the 2021-2022 Biennial Budget
- Resolution 1816/Authorizing Interfund Loan from the Sewer Capital Fund to the Strategic Opportunity Fund
- North King County Coalition on Homelessness Final Memorandum of Agreement (Introduction)–Cmbr.Semra Riddle
Full agenda, staff documents, how to attend the meeting and make comments: HERE
Future meetings:
- Thursday, November 4, 2021 Special City Council Work Session 6 pm virtual meeting
- Thursday, November 4, 2021 Special City Council Meeting 7 pm virtual meeting
- Thursday, November 11, 2021 City Hall Closed in Observance of Veterans Day
- Thursday, November 18, 2021 Special City Council Meeting 6 pm virtual meeting
- Monday, November 22, 2021 Special City Council Meeting 7 pm virtual meeting
- Thursday and Friday, November 25 and 26, 2021 City Hall Closed in Observance of Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Day
