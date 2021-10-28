Shorecrest volleyball beats Archbishop Murphy in an exciting match Thursday

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Shorecrest Scots volleyball team
Girls varsity volleyball
10/21/21 at Snohomish
Shorecrest 3, Archbishop Murphy 2
25-23, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-11

We are in the home stretch of high school volleyball. Thursday night, October 21, 2021 Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett hosted the Shorecrest Scots in Snohomish. 

An exciting match from the beginning, both teams matched point for point; never giving up. Amazing volleyball was played this night. It was truly any team's game. 

The Scots took the first and third set, Murphy second and fourth. Shorecrest has played in a few fifth set matches this season. It was intense and exciting and when the final whistle was blown, the Shorecrest Scots were VICTORIOUS!!

Stat Leaders: Shorecrest
  • Aces: Anna Knyphausen 2
  • Kills: Anna Knyphausen 12, Ally Johnson 10
  • Assists: Violet Burchak 35
  • Digs: Maria Alvarez 28, Violet Burchak 21
  • Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 8, Marina Rogers 5
--Coach Robyn Williams



Posted by DKH at 11:36 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  