Shorecrest volleyball beats Archbishop Murphy in an exciting match Thursday

10/21/21 at Snohomish

25-23, 18-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-11



We are in the home stretch of high school volleyball. Thursday night, October 21, 2021 Archbishop Murphy High School in Everett hosted the Shorecrest Scots in Snohomish.





An exciting match from the beginning, both teams matched point for point; never giving up. Amazing volleyball was played this night. It was truly any team's game.









Stat Leaders: Shorecrest

Aces: Anna Knyphausen 2

Kills: Anna Knyphausen 12, Ally Johnson 10

Assists: Violet Burchak 35

Digs: Maria Alvarez 28, Violet Burchak 21

Blocks: Anna Knyphausen 8, Marina Rogers 5

The Scots took the first and third set, Murphy second and fourth. Shorecrest has played in a few fifth set matches this season. It was intense and exciting and when the final whistle was blown, the Shorecrest Scots were VICTORIOUS!!








