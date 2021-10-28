Case updates October 26, 2021

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Delta variant
As of October 25, 78.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

72.5% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated

COVID Case updates


United States 
  • Total cases  45,571,532 - 76,944 new
  • Total deaths 737,990 -  1,612  new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 635,328 -  1,215 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 39,849 -  109 new
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6% 
  • Total deaths 8,554 - 43 new  
Levels of Community Transmission are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 153,622 -  377 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,393 -    7 new  
  • Total deaths 1,998 -  14 new      
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 37,776  -  87 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,790  -    0 new 
  • Total deaths 498 -   3 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,322 -  11 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 242 -   -1 new   
  • Total deaths 111 - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 507 - 1 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


