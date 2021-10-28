Case updates October 26, 2021
Thursday, October 28, 2021
|Delta variant
72.5% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 45,571,532 - 76,944 new
- Total deaths 737,990 - 1,612 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 635,328 - 1,215 new
- Total hospitalizations 39,849 - 109 new
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.6%
- Total deaths 8,554 - 43 new
Levels of Community Transmission are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 153,622 - 377 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,393 - 7 new
- Total deaths 1,998 - 14 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 37,776 - 87 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,790 - 0 new
- Total deaths 498 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,322 - 11 new
- Total hospitalizations 242 - -1 new
- Total deaths 111 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 507 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
