The last hurrah - after making it through the Sunday storms, Syre loses power on Monday

Most all of Richmond Beach was dark on Sunday but Syre had power.

They are the long strip in the center of the map.

After being practically the only area of Richmond Beach with power on Sunday, Syre Elementary got a delayed tree branch fall that took out the power line in the back of the building.

The power lines were knocked down in one of the last outages. Schools were going to be open on Monday but when the lines came down the district delayed the start for Syre by two hours





Once power crews were on the scene it was determined that the power wouldn’t be restored to the school until the afternoon, so the district ended up canceling their school for the entire day.





--Diane Hettrick












