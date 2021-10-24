Shoreline Police: Sock. Rock. Liquor. Cigars.

Sunday, October 24, 2021


Burglaries can touch any community. At 5:40am Monday morning, October 4, 2021 King County deputies in Shoreline responded to Walgreens in the 14500 block of Aurora Ave to investigate a commercial alarm.


Deputies were greeted with shattered glass and merchandise scattered on the store's floor. Surveillance cameras show an adult male suspect using a softball-sized rock, concealed in a sock, to destroy the front window. The thief then zeroed in on liquor and cigars. Fortunately the registers held no cash, so our thief could not boost his gains.


It took only four minutes for deputies to respond Monday morning, but the suspect was gone. When suspects are not found, cases like this are reviewed by detectives. Our work doesn't end when our patrol deputies leave the call.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the King County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at 206-296-3311 and reference case C20131322.

--King County Sheriff's Office



