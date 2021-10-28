New Beginnings spreads community love through art - Saturday, October 30th at the Shoreline Farmers Market Harvest Festival
Thursday, October 28, 2021
By Donna Hawkey
New Beginnings will be attending the Shoreline Farmers Market Harvest Festival this Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm to help spread community love for all.
|One of the postcards created at a previous market
They will have blank postcards and art supplies for market attendees to illustrate an interpretation of their love for the community.
New Beginnings is a full-service resource for survivors of domestic violence. Their mission is to “Empower survivors and mobilize community awareness and action to end domestic violence.”
Love of ourselves and the community can help end abuse.
Services for domestic violence survivors include emotional support, counseling, shelter, housing search assistance, and legal advocacy. New Beginnings even has a portal for teens with info on how to have healthy relationships.
|Neba Zaidi, New Beginnings Community
Engagement and Outreach Manager.
They define abuse as "A pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain or maintain power and control over an intimate partner." If you are experiencing abuse, please call their confidential 24/7 crisis hotline at 206-522-9472.
"Everyone deserves a community that seeks to prevent harm and to stabilize a life after domestic violence," said Ms Neba Zaidi, New Beginnings Community Engagement and Outreach Manager.
Come and spread your love this Saturday:
Shoreline Farmers Market in Shoreline Place
15415 Westminster Way N
For further information: New Beginnings https://newbegin.org/
If you need help, 24/7 Crisis Hotline - 206-522.9472 – Confidential, with language access and highly trained advocates for victims of domestic violence.
