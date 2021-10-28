New Beginnings spreads community love through art - Saturday, October 30th at the Shoreline Farmers Market Harvest Festival

By Donna Hawkey



New Beginnings will be attending the Shoreline Farmers Market Harvest Festival this Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm to help spread community love for all.





One of the postcards created at a previous market

They will have blank postcards and art supplies for market attendees to illustrate an interpretation of their love for the community.



New Beginnings is a full-service resource for survivors of domestic violence. Their mission is to “Empower survivors and mobilize community awareness and action to end domestic violence.”



Love of ourselves and the community can help end abuse.

Services for domestic violence survivors include emotional support, counseling, shelter, housing search assistance, and legal advocacy. New Beginnings even has a portal for teens with info on how to have healthy relationships.




