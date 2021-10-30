Celebrate Dia de Muertos with the Community





The Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos) is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. A blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture, the holiday is celebrated each year from October 31 - November 2.







Events and Activities



Community Altar - Ofrendas (Spanish: "offering") honor, remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have departed, and the items on the altars help to lead their spirits home for the Days of the Dead.



Please plan to add to the altar by bringing photos of loved ones, and any other items you would like. Located at the



Free Holographic Sugar Skull Stickers - Don't forget to pick up your free sticker at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery on November 2nd from 12-5pm. While supplies last!





Artist Amaranta Ibarra Sandys Featured Gallery Artwork - Local artist Amaranta Ibarra Sandys will have artwork highlighted at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery. Stop by the Gallery on November 2nd, from 12-5pm to view Amaranta's artwork.



