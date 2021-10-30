Celebrate Dia de Muertos with the Community
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Celebrate Dia de Muertos with the Community
ShoreLake Arts is offering a mixture of virtual and in person activities this year.
Visit the ShoreLake Arts Gallery and add to the community Altar from 12pm-5pm on November 2, 2021. We'll also exhibit artwork by Amaranta Ibarra Sandys (born and raised in Mexico City) at the Gallery.
And don't forget to pick up a free holographic sugar skull sticker!
Events and Activities
Community Altar - Ofrendas (Spanish: "offering") honor, remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who have departed, and the items on the altars help to lead their spirits home for the Days of the Dead.
Please plan to add to the altar by bringing photos of loved ones, and any other items you would like. Located at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery off the lower lobby at Lake Forest Park Town Center, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.
Free Holographic Sugar Skull Stickers - Don't forget to pick up your free sticker at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery on November 2nd from 12-5pm. While supplies last!
Featured Gallery Artwork - Local artist Amaranta Ibarra Sandys will have artwork highlighted at the ShoreLake Arts Gallery. Stop by the Gallery on November 2nd, from 12-5pm to view Amaranta's artwork.
The Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos) is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration. A blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture, the holiday is celebrated each year from October 31 - November 2.
|Artist Amaranta Ibarra Sandys
Sugar Skull Making Demo Video - Learn how to make a sugar skull from the comfort of your own home! Thank you to Angie E. Rance for producing this tutorial! More Info Here!
Downloadable Art Projects for Kids - We have two downloadable art projects that are educational and fun for people of all ages! Thank you to Amaranta Ibarra Sandys for developing these projects. More Info Here!
Thank you to the Gloria Bryce Endowment Fund for supporting the event this year! Thank you to our partners, the City of Shoreline and the City of Lake Forest Park.
Questions? Feel free to email Terri at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
