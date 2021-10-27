Case updates October 25, 2021
Wednesday, October 27, 2021
|Delta variant
72.5% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated
COVID Case updates
United States
- Total cases 45,468,4346 - 105,271 new
- Total deaths 736,048 - 1,225 new
Washington state
- Total confirmed cases 634,113 - 1,293 new
- Total hospitalizations 39,740
- Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.0%
- Total deaths 8,511 - 31 new
Levels of Community Transmission are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:-
High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10
King county
- Total confirmed cases 153,245 - 1,217 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,386 - 7 new
- Total deaths 1,988 - 14 new
- Level of community transmission HIGH
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 37,689 - 25 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,790 - 1 new
- Total deaths 495 - 3 new
- Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,311 - 5 new
- Total hospitalizations 243 - 1 new
- Total deaths 111 - 2 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 506 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
- Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL
