Case updates October 25, 2021

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Delta variant
As of October 25, 78.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

72.5% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated

COVID Case updates

United States 
  • Total cases  45,468,4346 - 105,271 new
  • Total deaths 736,048 -  1,225 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 634,113 -  1,293 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 39,740 
  • Statewide ICU occupancy by COVID-19 patients - 24.0% 
  • Total deaths 8,511 - 31 new  
Levels of Community Transmission are based on the number of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past 7 days:-

High: ≥ 100
Substantial: 50-99
Moderate: 10-49
Low: < 10

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 153,245 -  1,217 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 8,386 -    7 new  
  • Total deaths 1,988 -  14 new      
  • Level of community transmission HIGH 

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 37,689  -  25 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 1,790  -    1 new 
  • Total deaths 495 -   3 new
  • Level of community transmission SUBSTANTIAL  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,311 -  5 new   
  • Total hospitalizations 243 -   1 new   
  • Total deaths 111 -  2 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL  

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 506 - 1 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new
  • Level of community transmission: SUBSTANTIAL


Posted by DKH at 6:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  