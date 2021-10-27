Tech difficulties at City of Shoreline - no phone, no email

yuko tanaka 49f4hLnWFQs unsplash From the City of Shoreline From the City of Shoreline









This is impacting our ability to make/send or receive external phone calls and emails at our facilities.





Also impacted by our network outage is our permit center. We are unable to help customers in our permit center at this time.



If you have an urgent concern that needs an immediate response, you can call our general purpose number at 206-801-2700.









For life and safety emergencies, call 911.



Recreation programming at Spartan Recreation Center will continue as scheduled today.



We are currently working with our vendors to restore service as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience as we work fix this issue.







We are currently experiencing significant technical issues with our internal network.