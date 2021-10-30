Halloween Poem - Photos

Who is it shakes me to the core?

Who is it shakes me to the core?

Who’s that knocking at my door?

Who’s that knocking at my door?

It’s hard on old muscles, my bones how they creak,

It’s hard on old muscles, my bones how they creak,

When scary beings their nourishment seek.

When scary beings their nourishment seek.

It’s tough on a witch this Halloween week

It’s tough on a witch this Halloween week

A moose, a mouse, midgets and more.

A moose, a mouse, midgets and more.

Up and down trips to the pantry – SHRIEK!





Now here’s a bad bunch of bumpkins for sure,

Looking so sweet, innocent and pure,

Holding out bags, sacks and socksies to fill.

Look out! I think I’m going to be ill.





Thank Jaspers by crackers it’s near the last night

Of that meddling, peddling, door-belling rite.

No more giggling, wiggling, gaggles of goons.

Of course not until next year’s harvest moon.









By Witchie Westberg

(Alias Vicki Westberg)

Copyright 1991



