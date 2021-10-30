Halloween Poem - Photos
Saturday, October 30, 2021
‘Ween Theme
Who’s that knocking at my door?
Who is it shakes me to the core?
Goblins, gremlins, goosey ganders galore,
A moose, a mouse, midgets and more.
It’s tough on a witch this Halloween week
When scary beings their nourishment seek.
It’s hard on old muscles, my bones how they creak,
Up and down trips to the pantry – SHRIEK!
Now here’s a bad bunch of bumpkins for sure,
Looking so sweet, innocent and pure,
Holding out bags, sacks and socksies to fill.
Look out! I think I’m going to be ill.
Thank Jaspers by crackers it’s near the last night
Of that meddling, peddling, door-belling rite.
No more giggling, wiggling, gaggles of goons.
Of course not until next year’s harvest moon.
By Witchie Westberg
(Alias Vicki Westberg)
Copyright 1991
Photos by Wayne Pridemore.
Models: Mikko and Ella Dalen
