Temporary security fencing on vandalized Blue Bridges will allow access by Saturday afternoon

Blue Bridges over Aurora and 155th.

Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram: @Juarez.Solano

The City of Shoreline anticipates reopening the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges by late Saturday afternoon.

Contractors started work Friday afternoon, October 29, 2021 installing temporary security fencing on the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges at 155th and 157th Streets and Aurora. They expect to complete the work and reopen the bridges to the public by late Saturday afternoon.



This temporary security fencing will allow for the reopening of bridges to public access while the City finalizes permanent repair plans.









We appreciate your patience as we have worked to secure the bridges and reopen them for safe public use.

In the early hours of October 14, 2021, the glass panels which form the sides of the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges were vandalized. The individual(s) responsible hit almost every one of the panels at least once with a hard object causing severe damage. The 155th bridge will have security fencing installed on both sides of the bridge. The 157th bridge will only require fencing on the south side of the bridge deck. Future repair work may require full or limited closures to the bridges.




