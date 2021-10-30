Temporary security fencing on vandalized Blue Bridges will allow access by Saturday afternoon
Saturday, October 30, 2021
|Blue Bridges over Aurora and 155th.
Aerial photography by Jared Solano. Instagram: @Juarez.Solano
The City of Shoreline anticipates reopening the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges by late Saturday afternoon.
Contractors started work Friday afternoon, October 29, 2021 installing temporary security fencing on the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges at 155th and 157th Streets and Aurora. They expect to complete the work and reopen the bridges to the public by late Saturday afternoon.
This temporary security fencing will allow for the reopening of bridges to public access while the City finalizes permanent repair plans.
The 155th bridge will have security fencing installed on both sides of the bridge. The 157th bridge will only require fencing on the south side of the bridge deck. Future repair work may require full or limited closures to the bridges.
In the early hours of October 14, 2021, the glass panels which form the sides of the Interurban Pedestrian Bridges were vandalized. The individual(s) responsible hit almost every one of the panels at least once with a hard object causing severe damage.
We appreciate your patience as we have worked to secure the bridges and reopen them for safe public use.
The bridge closure was necessary while we inspected and stabilized the damaged glass panels to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers on the roadways below and to set up the temporary security fencing.
Police are investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding those responsible for the vandalism, please contact the Shoreline Police at 206-296-3311.
