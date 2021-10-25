Online and mail voter registration deadline for General election – Monday, October 25
Monday, October 25, 2021
|Do not forget to sign and date your ballot
Photo by GM Wiegand
The deadline to register to vote online or by mail (received, not postmarked) is Monday, October 25.
After the deadline has passed, voters can still register to vote, update their registration or signature, receive a replacement ballot, or use an assistive device at one of King County’s six Vote Center locations or the Student Engagement Hub at the University of Washington’s Husky Union Building until 8pm on Election Day.
Students at the University of Washington Bothell Campus can print a replacement ballot at the Activities and Recreation Center.
All voters should have received their ballot by Monday, October 25. Those who have not received their ballot or misplaced it should request one online or give King County Elections a call at 206-296-VOTE (8683) during business hours.
Registered voters can also download and print their ballot online through the accessible online ballot marking program.
Voters may opt to receive their ballot and voting materials in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese and King County Elections provides customer service in over twenty languages.
To be eligible to vote, you must be:
“Local elections have such a lasting impact on our communities and it’s so important that we all speak up and turn out in this election. King County voters are weighing in on 332 offices and 15 ballot measures in this election.
"Your vote is just one tool in the toolbox of democracy but it’s a meaningful one. I hope all those eligible to vote in King County join me in doing so by November 2,” stated Julie Wise, Director of Elections.
- A citizen of the United States
- A legal resident of Washington State
- At least 18 years old by Election Day
- Not under the authority of the Department of Corrections
- Not disqualified from voting due to a court order
