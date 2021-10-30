Shorewood girls soccer team named 3A Girls Academic State Champions

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Shorewood girls soccer team photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

The Shorewood Girls Soccer Team has been named the 3A Girls Soccer Academic State Champions by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association and GESA Credit Union.

The team, coached by Dan Faires, maintained an incredible 3.95 grade point average this season. In addition to winning in the classroom, they have also had a great season on the field, going 13-2 in league play and earning the #1 seed going into 3A District 1 Girls Soccer Tournament.



