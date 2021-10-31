Turn in your ballot before 8pm on Tuesday - resources and warnings

READ THIS and FOLLOW THE INSTRUCTIONS

Your ballots are due before Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8pm.





You can mail them in if you verify that they will be postmarked before that time.





There is a Vote Center in Kenmore if you need to register or need assistance. Article here





Best to put the in an election drop box. They are . They are all over King county and there are three locally.





Lake Forest Park City Hall - there is one right next to City Hall in Town Center, intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way. Shoreline Library - in the parking lot - library is located on the corner of NE 175th and 5th NE. Shoreline Park n Ride - in the northeast corner where there is a little park / rain garden. Across from Cats Exclusive and the old Rat City / Mattress World building. Sign the outside of the ballot envelope. Provide an email or phone number in case they can't read your signature.

Answer the phone or respond to emails from the elections division.

If they can't "cure" your ballot with the missing or illegible signature it won't be counted.

You must get your ballot in the drop box before 8pm.

If you hand your ballot to an election worker at the drop box even one minute after 8pm - they will take it but it will not be counted.

If you get to the drop box after 8pm - laying your ballot on top of the drop box will not get it counted.

Vote

Even if a candidate is running unopposed, they still deserve your support

Don't vote

If you are uninformed about a candidate or other measure - don't vote.

Skip that one and move on to something you know about. You can find information about local candidates and measures on our site

