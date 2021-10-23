WeatherWatcher: Windy period ahead

Breezy Puget Sound. Photo by Carl Dinse.





Thursday's offshore " bomb cyclone " didn't develop as strong as forecasted. It did, however, stay offshore and weakened as it moved north towards Alaska. We had some breezy conditions in the area but nothing we haven't already seen this fall. Winds gusted at the Richmond Beach station at 23 mph that day.





Another "bomb cyclone" is developing well offshore Saturday night and is expected to start impacting the region on Sunday, although this one too will remain well offshore until Tuesday night.





With the offshore track of this storm, it's not expected to produce excessively strong winds for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The storm is also expected to weaken a lot as it gets closer to Vancouver Island.





Our neighbors to the north in Woodway, Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, and Everett have a high wind advisory in effect Sunday. Winds could gust up to 45 to 50mph there.





Winds in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park stay below advisory criteria, in the 25-35mph range. Wind is expected to continue Sunday night well into Monday night, finally calming down to breezy conditions Tuesday.





Rain: Yes, there will be rain, in fact there is rain at times in the forecast starting Sunday and extending to all next week. We are expecting around 3/4 of an inch to about one inch of rain by Monday evening. Heaviest rain is expected on Monday afternoon and evening.









For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com











